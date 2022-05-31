Cineline India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022 down 217.74% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022 down 37.67% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 127.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 215.59% over the last 12 months.