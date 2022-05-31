 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cineline India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022 down 217.74% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022 down 37.67% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 127.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 215.59% over the last 12 months.

Cineline India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.51 19.03 15.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.51 19.03 15.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.40 2.44 1.77
Depreciation 3.56 4.26 4.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.91 9.23 7.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.64 3.10 1.36
Other Income 1.49 0.98 4.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.14 4.09 5.83
Interest 7.78 7.98 7.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.64 -3.89 -1.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.64 -3.89 -1.93
Tax 2.69 -0.66 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.33 -3.23 -2.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.33 -3.23 -2.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.33 -3.23 -2.31
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.44 -1.07 -0.82
Diluted EPS -2.44 -1.07 -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.44 -1.07 -0.82
Diluted EPS -2.44 -1.07 -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:35 pm
