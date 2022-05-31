Cineline India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022 down 217.74% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022 down 37.67% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021.
Cineline India shares closed at 127.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.91% returns over the last 6 months and 215.59% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.51
|19.03
|15.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.51
|19.03
|15.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.40
|2.44
|1.77
|Depreciation
|3.56
|4.26
|4.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.91
|9.23
|7.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.64
|3.10
|1.36
|Other Income
|1.49
|0.98
|4.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.14
|4.09
|5.83
|Interest
|7.78
|7.98
|7.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.64
|-3.89
|-1.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.64
|-3.89
|-1.93
|Tax
|2.69
|-0.66
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.33
|-3.23
|-2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.33
|-3.23
|-2.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.33
|-3.23
|-2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|15.05
|15.05
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|-1.07
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|-1.07
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|-1.07
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|-1.07
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited