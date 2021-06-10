Cineline India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore, up 184.39% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore in March 2021 up 184.39% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021 down 178.04% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021 up 7.5% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020.
Cineline India shares closed at 44.30 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.61
|4.80
|5.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.61
|4.80
|5.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|0.22
|0.41
|Depreciation
|4.92
|0.98
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.56
|2.18
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|1.41
|1.74
|Other Income
|4.47
|7.80
|7.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.83
|9.22
|8.85
|Interest
|7.76
|4.85
|4.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.93
|4.36
|4.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.93
|4.36
|4.04
|Tax
|0.38
|1.17
|1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|3.19
|2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|3.19
|2.96
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.31
|3.19
|2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|1.14
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|1.14
|1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|1.14
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|1.14
|1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited