Cineline India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore, up 184.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore in March 2021 up 184.39% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021 down 178.04% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021 up 7.5% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020.

Cineline India shares closed at 44.30 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.