Cineline India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore, up 184.39% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.61 crore in March 2021 up 184.39% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021 down 178.04% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021 up 7.5% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020.

Cineline India shares closed at 44.05 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.16% returns over the last 6 months and 82.78% over the last 12 months.

Close
Cineline India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.614.805.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.614.805.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.770.220.41
Depreciation4.920.981.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.562.182.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.361.411.74
Other Income4.477.807.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.839.228.85
Interest7.764.854.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.934.364.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.934.364.04
Tax0.381.171.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.313.192.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.313.192.96
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.313.192.96
Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.821.141.06
Diluted EPS-0.821.141.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.821.141.06
Diluted EPS-0.821.141.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cineline India #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jun 11, 2021 12:05 pm

