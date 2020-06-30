Cineline India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, down 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in March 2020 down 6.26% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020 up 79.44% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020 up 66.94% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2019.

Cineline India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2019.

Cineline India shares closed at 23.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -36.52% over the last 12 months.