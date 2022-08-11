 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cineline India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore, up 1045.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore in June 2022 up 1045.37% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 17.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2022 up 10000% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 158.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.

Cineline India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.06 14.51 2.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.06 14.51 2.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.92 2.40 1.58
Depreciation 3.40 3.56 7.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.78 6.91 2.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.96 1.64 -9.25
Other Income 0.56 1.49 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.52 3.14 -7.58
Interest 6.16 7.78 11.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.64 -4.64 -18.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.64 -4.64 -18.75
Tax -0.87 2.69 -1.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.77 -7.33 -17.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -2.86 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.62 -7.33 -17.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.62 -7.33 -17.08
Equity Share Capital 15.78 15.05 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -2.44 -1.20
Diluted EPS -1.17 -2.44 -1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -2.44 -1.20
Diluted EPS -1.17 -2.44 -1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

