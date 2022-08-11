Cineline India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore, up 1045.37% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore in June 2022 up 1045.37% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 17.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2022 up 10000% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Cineline India shares closed at 158.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.06
|14.51
|2.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.06
|14.51
|2.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.92
|2.40
|1.58
|Depreciation
|3.40
|3.56
|7.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.78
|6.91
|2.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.96
|1.64
|-9.25
|Other Income
|0.56
|1.49
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.52
|3.14
|-7.58
|Interest
|6.16
|7.78
|11.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-4.64
|-18.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.64
|-4.64
|-18.75
|Tax
|-0.87
|2.69
|-1.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|-7.33
|-17.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2.86
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.62
|-7.33
|-17.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.62
|-7.33
|-17.08
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.05
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-2.44
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-2.44
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-2.44
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-2.44
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
