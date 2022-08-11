Cineline India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore, up 1045.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore in June 2022 up 1045.37% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 17.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2022 up 10000% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 158.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.