Cineline India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, up 296.92% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2021 up 296.92% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021 down 201.31% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021 down 18.14% from Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020.
Cineline India shares closed at 109.15 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.19% returns over the last 6 months and 170.51% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.03
|8.84
|4.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.03
|8.84
|4.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.44
|1.96
|0.22
|Depreciation
|4.26
|4.18
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.23
|6.33
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.10
|-3.64
|1.41
|Other Income
|0.98
|1.24
|7.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.09
|-2.40
|9.22
|Interest
|7.98
|8.06
|4.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-10.46
|4.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.89
|-10.46
|4.36
|Tax
|-0.66
|-2.65
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.23
|-7.82
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.23
|-7.82
|3.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.23
|-7.82
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|15.05
|15.05
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.77
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.77
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-2.77
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-2.77
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited