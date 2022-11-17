Cindrella Hotel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 50.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in September 2022 up 50.18% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 502.01% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Cindrella Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 32.70 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.28% returns over the last 12 months.