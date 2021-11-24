MARKET NEWS

Cindrella Hotel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 354.06% Y-o-Y

November 24, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cindrella Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in September 2021 up 354.06% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 90.88% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 20.15 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)

Cindrella Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.010.830.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.010.830.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.210.08
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.300.280.19
Depreciation0.200.190.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.290.260.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.11-0.43
Other Income0.030.030.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.09-0.40
Interest0.030.030.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.12-0.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.12-0.42
Tax-0.060.140.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.26-0.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.26-0.44
Equity Share Capital3.563.603.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.73-1.22
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.73-1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.73-1.22
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.73-1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:52 am

