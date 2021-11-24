Cindrella Hotel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 354.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in September 2021 up 354.06% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 90.88% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 20.15 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)