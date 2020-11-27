Cindrella Hotel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 64.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cindrella Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2020 down 64.93% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020 down 86.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2019.
Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 14.28 on November 25, 2020 (BSE)
|Cindrella Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.15
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.15
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.05
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.22
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.13
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.46
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.43
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.46
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.46
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-0.47
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-0.47
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.31
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.31
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.31
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.31
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm