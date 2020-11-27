Cindrella Hotel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 64.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2020 down 64.93% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020 down 86.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2019.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 14.28 on November 25, 2020 (BSE)