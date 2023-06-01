Cindrella Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cindrella Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.43% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 203.83% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 43.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.69% returns over the last 6 months
|Cindrella Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.21
|2.19
|1.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.21
|2.19
|1.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.54
|0.43
|0.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.65
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.21
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.77
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.13
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.05
|2.66
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|2.79
|0.28
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|2.79
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|2.79
|0.24
|Tax
|0.38
|0.07
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|2.72
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|2.72
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|7.63
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|7.63
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|7.63
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|7.63
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited