Cindrella Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.43% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 203.83% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 43.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.69% returns over the last 6 months