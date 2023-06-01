English
    Cindrella Hotel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cindrella Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.43% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 203.83% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 43.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.69% returns over the last 6 months

    Cindrella Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.212.191.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.212.191.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.430.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.650.41
    Depreciation0.230.210.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.770.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.130.26
    Other Income0.052.660.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.032.790.28
    Interest0.010.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.032.790.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.032.790.24
    Tax0.380.07-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.422.720.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.422.720.40
    Equity Share Capital3.563.563.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.177.631.13
    Diluted EPS-1.177.631.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.177.631.13
    Diluted EPS-1.177.631.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

