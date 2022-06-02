Cindrella Hotel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 49.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 83.99% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Cindrella Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2021.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 26.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)