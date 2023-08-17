Cindrella Hotel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, up 20.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in June 2023 up 20.42% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 476.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Cindrella Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 42.10 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.30% returns over the last 6 months