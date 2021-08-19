Cindrella Hotel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 468.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in June 2021 up 468.81% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 44.29% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 147.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 18.20 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)