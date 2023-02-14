Cindrella Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 924.42% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.