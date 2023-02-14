English
    Cindrella Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cindrella Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 924.42% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    Cindrella Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2021.

    Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 32.00 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months

    Cindrella Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.191.511.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.191.511.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.330.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.340.48
    Depreciation0.210.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.470.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.180.23
    Other Income2.660.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.790.190.25
    Interest0.000.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.790.180.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.790.180.22
    Tax0.070.02-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.720.160.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.720.160.27
    Equity Share Capital3.563.563.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.630.450.74
    Diluted EPS7.630.450.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.630.450.74
    Diluted EPS7.630.450.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am