Cindrella Hotel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 924.42% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Cindrella Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2021.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 32.00 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months