Cindrella Hotel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2020 down 22.32% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 276.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Cindrella Hotel shares closed at 17.10 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)