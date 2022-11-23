English
    Cindrella Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 39% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cindrella Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 2686.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Cindrella Fin shares closed at 11.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.24% returns over the last 6 months

    Cindrella Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.010.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.01
    Other Income0.000.96--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.930.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.930.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.930.01
    Tax0.040.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.910.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.910.00
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.282.760.01
    Diluted EPS-0.282.760.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.282.760.01
    Diluted EPS-0.282.760.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am