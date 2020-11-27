Cindrella Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2020 up 22.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

Cindrella Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2019.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 3.04 on November 09, 2020 (BSE)