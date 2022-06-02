Cindrella Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 61.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 61.02% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 480.85% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 24.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 660.19% returns over the last 12 months.