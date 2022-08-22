Cindrella Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 57.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 57.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 up 560.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022 up 481.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Cindrella Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 16.70 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.06% returns over the last 6 months