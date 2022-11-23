 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cindrella Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cindrella Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 28.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 11.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.24% returns over the last 6 months

Cindrella Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.01 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.01 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.03 0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.96 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.93 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.93 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.93 0.01
Tax 0.04 0.02 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.91 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.91 0.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.05 0.04 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 0.95 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.16 4.16 4.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 2.87 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.28 2.87 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 2.87 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.28 2.87 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:44 am