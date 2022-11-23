Cindrella Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 28.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 11.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.24% returns over the last 6 months