Cindrella Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cindrella Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 28.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Cindrella Fin shares closed at 11.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.24% returns over the last 6 months
|Cindrella Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.96
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.93
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.93
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.93
|0.01
|Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.91
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.91
|0.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.05
|0.04
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.95
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|2.87
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|2.87
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|2.87
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|2.87
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
