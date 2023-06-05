Cindrella Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 2585.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cindrella Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 2585.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 199.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
Cindrella Fin shares closed at 9.18 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -62.14% over the last 12 months.
|Cindrella Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.13
|0.84
|0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.21
|0.85
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.00
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|--
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.00
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|--
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited