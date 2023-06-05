Cindrella Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 2585.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 2585.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 199.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 9.18 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -62.14% over the last 12 months.