Cindrella Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 78.02% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

Cindrella Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.87 in June 2022.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 9.43 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.27% returns over the last 6 months and -40.69% over the last 12 months.