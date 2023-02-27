Cindrella Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 11.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 973.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.