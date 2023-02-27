Cindrella Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 11.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 973.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Cindrella Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 11.00 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 5.47% over the last 12 months.