English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cindrella Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cindrella Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 11.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 973.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Cindrella Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Cindrella Fin shares closed at 11.00 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 5.47% over the last 12 months.

    Cindrella Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.010.00
    Other Income0.090.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.010.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.05-0.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.05-0.010.00
    Tax0.050.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.060.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.060.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.840.050.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.85-0.010.08
    Equity Share Capital4.164.164.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.28-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.28-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.28-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.28-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Cindrella Fin #Cindrella Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm