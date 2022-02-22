Cindrella Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 44.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 44.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 370.79% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Cindrella Fin shares closed at 10.77 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)