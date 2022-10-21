CIL Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, up 46.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in September 2022 up 46.81% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 32.39% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

CIL Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2021.

CIL Securities shares closed at 26.95 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 54.00% over the last 12 months.