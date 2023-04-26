CIL Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 19.22% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.59% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 16.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.