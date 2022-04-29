CIL Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, up 59.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in March 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 159.37% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 up 156.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

CIL Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

CIL Securities shares closed at 33.00 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.86% returns over the last 6 months and 165.06% over the last 12 months.