CIL Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 10.98% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

CIL Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

CIL Securities shares closed at 25.86 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.91% over the last 12 months.