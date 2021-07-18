CIL Securities Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore, up 55.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore in June 2021 up 55.75% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

CIL Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

CIL Securities shares closed at 20.60 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.19% returns over the last 6 months and 120.32% over the last 12 months.