CIL Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 36.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in December 2022 up 36.43% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.
CIL Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.
|CIL Securities shares closed at 28.50 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.35% over the last 12 months.
|CIL Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.64
|2.80
|1.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.64
|2.80
|1.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.50
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|1.36
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.92
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.92
|0.70
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.92
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.85
|0.92
|0.70
|Tax
|0.04
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.81
|0.70
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.81
|0.70
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.62
|1.41
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.62
|1.41
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.62
|1.41
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.62
|1.41
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited