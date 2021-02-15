CIL Securities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 50.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in December 2020 up 50.36% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 404.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 760% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

CIL Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

CIL Securities shares closed at 11.98 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -9.31% over the last 12 months.