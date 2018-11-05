CIL Nova Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore, up 14.24% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore in September 2018 up 14.24% from Rs. 58.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2018 down 14.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 up 7.79% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2017.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 24.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.