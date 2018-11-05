CIL Nova Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore, up 14.24% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore in September 2018 up 14.24% from Rs. 58.08 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2018 down 14.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 up 7.79% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2017.
CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 24.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|CIL Nova Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.35
|71.68
|58.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.35
|71.68
|58.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.19
|55.35
|43.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|2.48
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.13
|-1.92
|4.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.03
|2.74
|2.72
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.17
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.41
|10.42
|7.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|1.45
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.63
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|2.08
|-0.50
|Interest
|0.96
|0.88
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.30
|1.21
|-1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.30
|1.21
|-1.16
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.27
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|0.94
|-0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|0.94
|-0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.36
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.36
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.36
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.36
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited