CIL Nova Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore in March 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 90.95% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2021.

CIL Nova Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 32.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 105.66% over the last 12 months.

CIL Nova Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.72 77.85 82.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.72 77.85 82.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.14 58.64 45.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.15 10.11 10.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.84 -12.24 1.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.95 3.06 2.99
Depreciation 1.12 1.06 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.55 14.86 14.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 2.36 6.25
Other Income 1.02 0.42 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.99 2.78 6.90
Interest 0.57 0.63 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 2.15 6.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 2.15 6.34
Tax -0.06 0.44 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 1.71 5.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 1.71 5.24
Equity Share Capital 27.10 27.10 27.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.63 1.93
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.63 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.63 1.93
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.63 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

