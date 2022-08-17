CIL Nova Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in June 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 126.51% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022 down 77.46% from Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2021.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 28.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.