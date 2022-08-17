 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIL Nova Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in June 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 126.51% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022 down 77.46% from Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2021.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 28.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.

CIL Nova Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.20 80.72 58.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.20 80.72 58.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.30 51.14 34.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.62 6.15 11.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 2.84 -5.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.14 2.95 2.91
Depreciation 1.12 1.12 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.60 16.55 10.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.84 -0.03 3.31
Other Income 0.82 1.02 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.99 3.85
Interest 0.68 0.57 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.70 0.42 3.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.70 0.42 3.18
Tax -- -0.06 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 0.47 2.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 0.47 2.65
Equity Share Capital 27.10 27.10 27.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.17 0.98
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.17 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.17 0.98
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.17 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

