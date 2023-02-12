CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 94.47% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.31 19.70 77.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.31 19.70 77.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.10 1.07 58.64 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.39 10.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.09 14.13 -12.24 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.43 0.60 3.06 Depreciation 0.77 0.77 1.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.39 1.44 14.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 -0.70 2.36 Other Income 0.85 0.23 0.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -0.48 2.78 Interest 0.32 0.60 0.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.93 -1.08 2.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.93 -1.08 2.15 Tax -- -- 0.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.93 -1.08 1.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.93 -1.08 1.71 Equity Share Capital 27.10 27.10 27.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.34 -0.40 0.63 Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.40 0.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.34 -0.40 0.63 Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.40 0.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited