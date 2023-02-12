 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 94.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 94.47% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.83% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021. CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 16.05 on April 05, 2021 (NSE)
CIL Nova Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.3119.7077.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.3119.7077.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.101.0758.64
Purchase of Traded Goods--2.3910.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.0914.13-12.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.430.603.06
Depreciation0.770.771.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.391.4414.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-0.702.36
Other Income0.850.230.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.61-0.482.78
Interest0.320.600.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.93-1.082.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.93-1.082.15
Tax----0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.93-1.081.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.93-1.081.71
Equity Share Capital27.1027.1027.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.34-0.400.63
Diluted EPS-0.34-0.400.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.34-0.400.63
Diluted EPS-0.34-0.400.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am