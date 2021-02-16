CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.16 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.16 crore in December 2020 up 9.92% from Rs. 51.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2020 up 5039.2% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2020 up 184.21% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019.

CIL Nova Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 9.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.33% returns over the last 6 months and 17.95% over the last 12 months.