CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.92 crore, down 10.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.92 crore in December 2018 down 10.26% from Rs. 62.32 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 down 172.93% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018 down 46.08% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2017.
CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 14.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.11% returns over the last 6 months and -59.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|CIL Nova Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.92
|66.35
|62.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.92
|66.35
|62.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.46
|50.19
|45.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.19
|0.28
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.22
|2.13
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.53
|3.03
|2.58
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.17
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.86
|10.41
|9.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.86
|0.97
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.51
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|-0.34
|1.62
|Interest
|0.94
|0.96
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-1.30
|0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|-1.30
|0.92
|Tax
|--
|-0.25
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|-1.06
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|-1.06
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.39
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.39
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.39
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.39
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited