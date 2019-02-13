CIL Nova Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.92 crore, down 10.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.92 crore in December 2018 down 10.26% from Rs. 62.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 down 172.93% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018 down 46.08% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2017.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 14.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.11% returns over the last 6 months and -59.86% over the last 12 months.