you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 05:30 PM IST

Cigniti Technologies Q2 net declines 28% to Rs 35.7 cr

The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registered a net profit of Rs 49.52 crore during the July-September 2018 quarter, Cigniti said in a BSE filing.

Cigniti Technologies on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 27.8 percent to Rs 35.72 crore for the September 2019 quarter over the previous year.

Revenue from operations, however, grew by 4.7 percent to Rs 214.60 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 204.95 crore in the year-ago period.

"Building on our last quarter, I am happy to announce that Cigniti Technologies has maintained a steady growth in second quarter, in an uncertain market scenario," Cigniti Technologies Chairman and MD C V Subramanyam said.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:14 pm

