Cigniti Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.64 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.64 crore in September 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 115.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.09 crore in September 2022 up 171.24% from Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in September 2022 up 145.59% from Rs. 16.45 crore in September 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 552.00 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.79% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.