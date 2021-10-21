Cigniti Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.72 crore, up 54.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.72 crore in September 2021 up 54.83% from Rs. 74.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2021 down 41.83% from Rs. 16.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.45 crore in September 2021 down 24.23% from Rs. 21.71 crore in September 2020.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.94 in September 2020.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 603.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.21% returns over the last 6 months and 28.06% over the last 12 months.