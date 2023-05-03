Cigniti Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.69 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.69 crore in March 2023 up 50.46% from Rs. 124.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2023 up 215.64% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.32 crore in March 2023 up 144.73% from Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2022.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2022.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 862.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.30% over the last 12 months.