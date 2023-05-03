English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cigniti Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.69 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.69 crore in March 2023 up 50.46% from Rs. 124.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2023 up 215.64% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.32 crore in March 2023 up 144.73% from Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2022.

    Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2022.

    Cigniti Tech shares closed at 862.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.30% over the last 12 months.

    Cigniti Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.69184.08124.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.69184.08124.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost121.10123.7696.80
    Depreciation4.905.064.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1416.8114.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5538.459.60
    Other Income2.875.414.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.4243.8613.96
    Interest0.450.590.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9743.2613.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.9743.2613.39
    Tax10.0011.594.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.9731.679.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.9731.679.18
    Equity Share Capital27.2627.2628.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6311.623.27
    Diluted EPS10.6011.603.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6311.623.27
    Diluted EPS10.6011.603.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cigniti Tech #Cigniti Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am