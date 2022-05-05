English
    Cigniti Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.75 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.75 crore in March 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 84.65 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2021.

    Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2021.

    Cigniti Tech shares closed at 421.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.75% returns over the last 6 months and 7.58% over the last 12 months.

    Cigniti Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.75121.1784.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.75121.1784.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.8087.5158.03
    Depreciation4.153.522.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1912.5010.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6017.6413.60
    Other Income4.361.571.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9619.2114.67
    Interest0.561.010.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3918.2013.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3918.2013.78
    Tax4.214.910.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1813.2912.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1813.2912.93
    Equity Share Capital28.0528.0528.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.274.744.62
    Diluted EPS3.274.734.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.274.744.62
    Diluted EPS3.274.734.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
