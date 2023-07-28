Cigniti Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore in June 2023 up 25.01% from Rs. 152.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in June 2023 up 81.11% from Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2023 up 68.01% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

    Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2022.

    Cigniti Tech shares closed at 779.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.09% returns over the last 6 months and 55.81% over the last 12 months.

    Cigniti Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.30187.69152.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.30187.69152.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.09121.10117.02
    Depreciation5.014.904.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7125.1412.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4836.5518.51
    Other Income5.472.871.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9639.4220.32
    Interest0.480.450.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4738.9719.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4738.9719.76
    Tax9.3110.004.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1628.9715.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1628.9715.00
    Equity Share Capital27.2727.2627.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9610.635.35
    Diluted EPS9.9210.605.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9610.635.35
    Diluted EPS9.9210.605.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

