Cigniti Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore in June 2023 up 25.01% from Rs. 152.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.16 crore in June 2023 up 81.11% from Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2023 up 68.01% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2022.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 779.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.09% returns over the last 6 months and 55.81% over the last 12 months.