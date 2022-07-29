 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cigniti Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.23 crore, up 62.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.23 crore in June 2022 up 62.16% from Rs. 93.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022 up 108.93% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022 up 89.82% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 500.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.

Cigniti Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.23 124.75 93.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.23 124.75 93.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.02 96.80 74.22
Depreciation 4.66 4.15 2.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.05 14.19 10.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.51 9.60 6.08
Other Income 1.82 4.36 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.32 13.96 10.42
Interest 0.57 0.56 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.76 13.39 9.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.76 13.39 9.67
Tax 4.76 4.21 2.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.00 9.18 7.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.00 9.18 7.18
Equity Share Capital 27.23 28.05 28.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.35 3.27 2.56
Diluted EPS 5.34 3.27 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.35 3.27 2.56
Diluted EPS 5.34 3.27 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cigniti Tech #Cigniti Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:37 pm
