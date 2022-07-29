Cigniti Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.23 crore, up 62.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.23 crore in June 2022 up 62.16% from Rs. 93.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022 up 108.93% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022 up 89.82% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 500.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.